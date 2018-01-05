74-year-old man commits suicide, jumps before moving metro in Delhi

A 74-year-old man on Thursday allegedly committed suicide by jumping before a moving train at a Delhi Metro station on the Yellow Line, security officials said

A 74-year-old man on Thursday allegedly committed suicide by jumping before a moving train at a Delhi Metro station on the Yellow Line, security officials said. The incident happened around 2:45 pm at the GTB Nagar station when a train bound for Huda City Centre was entering Platform 1, they said.



Representational picture



The deceased has been identified as B Das, a resident of Adarsh Nagar area in the national capital. After Das jumped before the train, he was rushed to a nearby hospital but could not be saved, the officials said. A suicide note was recovered from him.

The letter said he was taking the extreme step because of family issues, they added. The police was probing the incident.

