Mumbai: Journalists held for abetment of suicide extort lakhs from female reporter

In a sordid tale of suicide, extortion and the betrayal of friendship, two male journalists have been arrested for extorting Rs 10 lakh from a female reporter who was also their friend. The accused have been identified as Nishat Shamshi and Tahir Beg. According to the complainant Nisha, the saga began in April, when her husband Naman and his friend Manoj went on a trip to Goa (names have been changed to protect their identity). Manoj's girlfriend committed suicide and left a note behind, claiming that he never spent time with her because of Naman.



Following this, the Oshiwara police registered an FIR against Manoj for abetment of suicide. At this point, Nisha's friends Tahir told her that her husband Naman had been charged in the case under Section 34 (common intention). They told her that the investigating officer - Inspector Arjun Rajane - was demanding Rs 10 lakh in exchange for removing her husband's name from the FIR. Nisha gave the money to Tahir. Later, she found out that the cop had never charged her husband. He also denied asking for a bribe. According to her, Nishad was also involved in this con.

Nisha recalled, "I asked Nishad and Tahir why they lied to me. They insisted that what they had said was true. Later, they returned R5 lakh to me, and said that they had given the other Rs 5 lakh to the cop. I gave them seven months to return my money, but they did not do so." The DN Nagar police registered an FIR against Tahir and Nishad, and arrested the duo late on Monday evening. An officer said, "We lodged an FIR for cheating, breach of trust, and extortion. They have been remanded to police custody."

