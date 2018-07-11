8 dead, 3 injured in a vehicle collision on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway
The victims belonged to Alwar district of Rajasthan and were returning from a pilgrimage to Naimisaranyam in Sitapur district of Uttar Pradesh
Eight persons were killed and three others injured when their vehicle hit a lorry on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway today, police said.
The victims belonged to Alwar district of Rajasthan and were returning from a pilgrimage to Naimisaranyam in Sitapur district of Uttar Pradesh, they said.
Naimisaranyam, also known as Neemsar, Nimsar or Nimkhar, is a temple dedicated to Lord Vishnu.
The accident took place under Tirwa police station in the early hours, Additional SP Keshav Chandra Goswami said, adding that the injured were rushed to a hospital.
The deceased are yet to be identified, the officer added.
