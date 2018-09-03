8 healthy foods that will keep you fit and healthy this monsoon season

mumbai-rains

Make sure you pick these foods as they have an array of health benefits that will keep you fit and healthy throughout the monsoon seasons

Representational Picture

Monsoon season is one of our most favourite seasons of the year and it is almost here in all its glory. Not only do they give us respite from the sweltering heat but the breezy mornings and the earthy smell of the wetland is something that everyone cherishes during this season. However, having said that monsoon also brings along an array of monsoon diseases and infections that may take a toll on your body and overall health. Most of which depends on the kind of foods that you consume during the rainy season. Eating healthy foods such as vegetables, fruits and spices will help to boost the immune system and will also help to keep you healthy. So, if you are confused about which foods to pick for your grocery list this monsoon season, worry not as we list down the array of healthy foods that are best to eat during the rainy season.

Eating healthy foods during the monsoon season always becomes a cause of concern as one is prone to falling sick as the air triggers the growth of microbes. We suggest you opt for these healthy food items to add as part of your diet during monsoon season in order to stay free from infections. This monsoon season opt for the right foods to stay healthy

Lauki: Bottle gourd or lauki has long been touted as one of the best and healthiest vegetables to consume during the rainy season. Lauki is rich dietary fiber, both soluble and insoluble that helps to maintain a healthy digestive tract. Lauki is also a rich source of iron content and is rich in vitamin B and C too. This further helps in fighting anti-oxidative actions. Lauki is also a low-calorie diet that helps to keep your tummy light and healthy while providing you with all the necessary source of energy to keep you fit and healthy throughout the day.

Soups: Swipe left your chaat and pakodas and instead try including soups as part of your breakfasts and brunches. If you are someone who gives in easily into the hunger pangs then soups are much better and healthier options as they are full of nutrition and give satiety. More so, soups are easy to digest and is also light on your digestive system. Soups that are rich in ginger, garlic, and black pepper are the best recommended for the monsoon season. These spices not only increase the taste of the soups but they also help in improving the body's immunity. They also act as a hydrant for your body during the humid weather as humidity speeds up dehydration in your body and leaves you with fatigue and nausea.

Tea, Smoothies and more: Juices are a big no-no in the monsoon season, so it's best that you replace them with some nutritious and delicious smoothies. Avoid leafy vegetables such as kale, spinach, cabbage etc and use organic foods like cucumbers, oranges, mangoes, tomatoes for the daily required nutrition. Smoothies are not only easy to make but also are time-saving. Adding chia seeds to the smoothie also acts as an energy booster for your body. One can even swipe the morning cup of tea with herbal teas. Chamomile tea, green tea, or even ginger and lemon tea are great options to opt for during the rainy seasons. These herbal teas help to improve digestion and also boosts the body's immune system. Besides herbal tea, one must drink lots and lots of water as it helps to flush out toxins from your system. Drinking water also helps to boost the digestive system.

Sprouts: Sprouts are good for your health and it should be included in diet especially during monsoon as they help to boost the body's immunity and helps the body to fight germs. You can have sprouts of green moong dal, kala chana, and chole with chopped onion, tomato, and lemon juice. You can have green gram sprouts with chopped onions, salt, and lime juice. Not only it's healthy but it can be a great snack too! One can even turn the sprouts into tasty chaats and eat them during your snack time, breakfast, and lunch as well.

Turmeric: The golden yellow spiced powder is well known for boosting the body immune system. Turmeric has antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties as it helps in reducing inflammation in the digestive system. It is a natural antiseptic and antibiotic agent too. Turmeric besides boosting the body's immune system it also helps to keep throat infection at bay. The yellow spice also helps to keep the sugar levels under control. A cup of milk with turmeric added to it every day during the monsoon will help to keep monsoon illness at bay.

Garlic: Packed with antioxidants, these cloves are rich sources of with immune-boosting properties. Plus, they also ease the body's digestive system while ensuring that your metabolic rate does not spiral down to a snail pace. While you can add crushed garlic pods to any food of your choice, one of the tastiest and healthiest ways to enjoy the benefits of garlic is garlic rasam. A spicy concoction that is enriched with the pungent flavors of garlic and black pepper, it can be enjoyed along with rice or as a hot cup of soup during the breezy winter mornings.

Pears: Not much is talked about the immunity boosting potential of pears. However, it is really astonishing to know that this crispy fruit is a treasure trove of assorted vitamins and minerals, all of which will actually shield you from common monsoon diseases. The crunchy off-white fruit also contains a good quantity of copper, vitamin C, and vitamin B12. Pear is a natural antipyretic agent as it helps in cooling the body and thereby easing viral fevers which are common during the rainy season. So, just make sure you drink a glass of freshly squeezed pear juice or munch on some fresh fruit to get much-needed relief from fever this monsoon season.

Almonds: The crunchy, brown-skinned nuts are a great source of protein. Quite low on fat, almonds are packed with various nutrients that are beneficial for your health and body. This tasty nut enhances your digestive fire, keeps your sugar levels under control, and offers a powerful shield from various diseases. More so, almond is a great snack to munch on if you are on your weight loss regimen, Almonds also ensures that you are at the pink of your health.

Stay Healthy This Monsoon With Metropolis!

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates