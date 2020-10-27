8 held for gambling, items worth Rs 2.76 lakh seized in Palghar

Eight persons were arrested for gambling, and cash and other items collectively worth more than Rs 2.76 lakh were seized from them in Palghar, Maharashtra, police said on Tuesday.

The arrests were made after a police team raided a house in the Gaotanpada area of Dahanu and found them gambling on Sunday, Palghar district police spokesman Sachin Navadkar said.

The police also seized equipment used for gambling and cash collectively worth Rs 2,76,354 from them, he said. The accused were booked under the Bombay Prevention of Gambling Act, Navadkar said.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever