8 MPs suspended for a week by Rajya Sabha Chairman over 'unruly behaviour'

A day after farm bills were passed in the Rajya Sabha amid opposition protests and verbal clashes, 8 MPs were suspended from the House for a week for unruly behaviour with the Chair.

The 8 MPs suspended from the House are Derek O' Brien and Dola Sen of TMC, Rajeev Satav, Ripun Bora, Nasir Hussain of Congress, Sanjay Singh of AAP and K.K. Ragesh and E. Kareem of CPM.

On Monday, BJP MPs in Rajya Sabha had filed a complaint against opposition members who created ruckus in the House on Sunday in presence of Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh during the discussion over farm bills.

Earlier Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said that it's a sad day for the democracy and "unfortunate" and "condemnable", he rejected the no confidence motion against Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narain Singh citing rules.

Naidu defended the Deputy Chairman and said that he has gone on records of the house and Deputy Chairman has followed the rule.

On Sunday the House witnessed unruly scenes when Trinamool MP Derek O'Brien approached the Chair and tried to snatch a mike while citing from the rule book. When his objections were overruled, an aggressive O'Brien tore the rule book by calling the Bills "Kala Kanoon" or black laws, leading to adjournment of the House for a brief period.

The Trinamool leader was also heard saying: "You cannot do this" to the Chair. At one point in time, the aides of the Deputy Chair, who was conducting the House proceedings, had to come forward to shield him.

Despite repeated requests, many opposition members reached the Well of the House to register their protests against the Farm Bills.

