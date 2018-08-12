8 people killed in a small plane crash in Indonesia

national

The wreckage of the plane was recovered on Sunday morning in an area where it failed to communicate with the air traffic controller, Xinhua news agency quoted Transport Ministry spokesman, Bambang Ervan as saying

Representational Picture

Eight people were killed and one other person injured after a small plane crashed in Indonesia's Papua province, an official said on Sunday. The wreckage of the plane was recovered on Sunday morning in an area where it failed to communicate with the air traffic controller, Xinhua news agency quoted Transport Ministry spokesman, Bambang Ervan as saying.

The plane, a PAC750, was operated by Marta Buana airlines, according to the official.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever