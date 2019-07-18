Search

8-year-old child dies in Madhya Pradesh after blood bank allegedly denies giving blood

Updated: Jul 18, 2019, 09:11 IST | mid-day online desk

However, a civil surgeon at the hospital said that since he was critical from the beginning

8-year-old child dies in Madhya Pradesh after blood bank allegedly denies giving blood
Relative's pic. Pic/ANI

An 8-year-old child, admitted to a district hospital in Damoh, Madhya Pradesh died after the blood bank allegedly denied giving blood. "We had submitted Rs 1200, but they did not give us the blood. His mother went to people to ask for blood but was not able to arrange it," said one of the relatives of the child.

However, a civil surgeon at the hospital said that since he was critical from the beginning, the doctor had referred him to another hospital but they did not go there.

"He was critical from the beginning. As per the investigation, he had severe anaemia. The doctor had referred him to another hospital, but they did not go there. I will have to inquire the staff on duty at that time at the blood bank," said Dr Mamta Timori, civil surgeon.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from Agencies

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

madhya pradeshnational news

Mumbai to witness Super Blue Blood Moon after 151 years!

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK