8-year-old child dies in Madhya Pradesh after blood bank allegedly denies giving blood

national

However, a civil surgeon at the hospital said that since he was critical from the beginning

Relative's pic. Pic/ANI

An 8-year-old child, admitted to a district hospital in Damoh, Madhya Pradesh died after the blood bank allegedly denied giving blood. "We had submitted Rs 1200, but they did not give us the blood. His mother went to people to ask for blood but was not able to arrange it," said one of the relatives of the child.

However, a civil surgeon at the hospital said that since he was critical from the beginning, the doctor had referred him to another hospital but they did not go there.

MP: An 8-yr-old child, admitted at District Hospital in Damoh, died after he was allegedly not given blood by the blood bank there. A relative (pic 2) says, "We'd submitted Rs 1200, but they didn't give us the blood. His mother went to people for blood but could't arrange."(17.7) pic.twitter.com/XX282nHRi1 — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2019

"He was critical from the beginning. As per the investigation, he had severe anaemia. The doctor had referred him to another hospital, but they did not go there. I will have to inquire the staff on duty at that time at the blood bank," said Dr Mamta Timori, civil surgeon.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from Agencies