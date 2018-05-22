81-year-old Lage Raho Munnabhai actor Hemu Adhikari passes away

The veteran actor breath is last at his Dadar residence yesterday, he is survived by his wife, 2 daughters and a son



Lage Raho Munnabhai actor Hemu Adhikari passes away



Veteran film and theatre actor Dr Hemu Adhikari died due to a lung ailment at his residence in Dadar, Mumbai on Monday, family sources said. He was 81. Adhikari, known for his cameo in Rajkumar Hirani's Lage Raho Munna Bhai (2006), was suffering from a lung infection for the last one-and-a-half years. He acted in Sai Paranjpe's Katha and Marathi films like Dhyaas Parya and Harishchandrachi Factory.

His last rites were performed last night, the sources said. The actor is survived by wife, two daughters and a son. Noted Bollywood and Marathi film actor Sonali Kulkarni expressed her condolences on Adhikari's death. Sad to know the demise of our dear friend, wonderful actor, sharp audience, deep thinker, passionate reader and a fearless, concerned citizen. RIP Hemukaka you'll be missed #RIP, Kulkarni tweeted.

Sad to know the demise of our dear friend, wonderful actor, sharp audience, deep thinker, passionate reader and a fearless, concerned citizen..RIP Hemukaka you'll be missed #RIP #HemuAdhikari — sonalikulkarni (@sonalikulkarni) May 21, 2018

Our condolences to the actors family, may his soul rest in peace.

