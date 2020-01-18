83: Here comes Harrdy Sandhu as Punjab Da Gabru Veer, Madan Lal

The back to back poster releases of 83 are creating all the buzzworthy hype and here comes the latest poster of Harrdy Sandhu as Madan Lal.

Recently, the makers of 83 shared the first look poster of Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar, Jiiva as K. Srikkanth, Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath, Jatin Sarna as Yashpal Sharma, Chirag Patil as Sandeep Patil, Dinker Sharma as Kirti Azad and Nishant Dahiya as Roger Binny.

And now have a look at Sandhu as Madan Lal:

Madan Lal is known for his jaw-dropping bowling skills and certainly, you cannot miss that.

Touted to be the biggest sports film of all time, 83 is being co-produced by Madhu Mantena, Sajid Nadiadwala and Reliance Entertainment

The film has already garnered a lot of attention with the first look of Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev out in the iconic Natraj Pose. Recently, the makers also shared the logo of the movie.

The movie is all slated to hit the screens on April 10, 2020.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates