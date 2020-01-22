83: Time to meet the Babyface Assassin, here comes Dhairya Karwa as Ravi Shastri

Kabir Khan's 83 is getting more and more exciting as the makers are introducing the principal characters and the roles they are essaying in this drama about the 83 World Cup. We have met almost everyone from the Indian Cricket Team of that year, and now is the time to meet the Babyface Assassin, Ravi Shastri.

He was the youngest gun amongst the Devils and this is played by the actor we also saw in URI: The Surgical Strike and Made In Heaven, Dhairya Karwa. All the actors have ensured they not only replicate the physical traits of their respective parts but also channel their emotional traits, psyche, and cricketing actions.

Ranveer Singh, who plays Kapil Dev, took to his Instagram account to share Karwa's first look and it looks really cool. Have a look right here:

Earlier, the makers of 83 shared the first look poster of Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar, Jiiva as K. Srikkanth, Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath, Jatin Sarna as Yashpal Sharma, Chirag Patil as Sandeep Patil, Dinker Sharma as Kirti Azad and Nishant Dahiya as Roger Binny, Harrdy Sandhu as Madan Lal, Sahil Khattar as Syed Kirmani, Ammy Virk as Balwinder Singh Sandhu and Addinath M Kothare as Dilip Vengsarkar.

Touted to be the biggest sports film of all time, 83 is being co-produced by Madhu Mantena, Sajid Nadiadwala and Reliance Entertainment. The movie is based on the victory of the Indian cricket team in the Cricket World Cup 1983 lead by the all-rounder Kapil Dev.

83 seems to be your perfect underdog story that's filled with rousing moments and claptrap scenes. For those who witnessed the final of the 83 World Cup would surely get nostalgic upon seeing the film, and for the Millennial, this could be an exhilarating high. Let's see what kind of emotions the film attracts and generates on April 10 when it releases.

