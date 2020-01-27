83: Was this the grandest poster launch ever for a Bollywood film?

The makers of 83 released the first look of the movie at a grand event in Chennai which was attended by all the cast and crew. The poster was launched in the grandest of manner with the team pulling down a gigantic banner to reveal the poster. The makers took to social media and shared a video of the poster reveal with the caption.

They wrote- A Grand Launch for the Greatest Victory! Feel the moment of chills once again with 83 first look poster launch.

Take a look right here:

A Grand Launch for the Greatest Victory! ð Feel the moment of chills once again with 83 first look poster launch ð¥ð@RanveerOfficial @kabirkhankk @deepikapadukone #SajidNadiadwala @Shibasishsarkar pic.twitter.com/lDMfNSX4Un — Nadiadwala Grandson (@NGEMovies) January 27, 2020

To build up the hype for the first look reveal, the makers were revealing individual character posters of Kapil's Devils from the movie. The makers of 83 shared the first look posters of Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar, Jiiva as K. Srikkanth, Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath, Jatin Sarna as Yashpal Sharma, Chirag Patil as Sandeep Patil, Dinker Sharma as Kirti Azad and Nishant Dahiya as Roger Binny, Harrdy Sandhu as Madan Lal, Sahil Khattar as Syed Kirmani, Ammy Virk as Balwinder Singh Sandhu and Addinath M Kothare as Dilip Vengsarkar, Dhairya Karwa as Ravi Shashtri and R Badree as Sunil Valson along with Pankaj Tripathi as PR Man Singh.

The team also shared a Real vs Reel photo of Kapil's Devils from 1983. 83 is a sports drama that traces the events of India's historic win at the 1983 World Cup.

Helmed by Kabir Khan, 83 is touted to be the biggest sports film of all time, the movie is being co-produced by Madhu Mantena, Sajid Nadiadwala and Reliance Entertainment. The film 83 is all slated to hit the screens on April 10, 2020.

