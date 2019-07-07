84-year-old man's hilarious matrimonial ad will leave you in splits!

hatke

In a bizarre case, a matrimonial as of an 84-year-old man has left the internet in splits. Matrimonial ads have known to play cupid in many marriages in India and across the world. But this one particular as has gained attention and made its way to the trending list on social media. Check out the ad!

The man's matrimonial advertisement brags about how he owns a house worth Rs 3 crore, is a non-smoker, doesn't drink, has a 5 lakh FD in the bank, is a vegetarian and, the most important thing, his 'eyes, knees, teeth and ear are working well.' Here's how the internet reacted:

The 84 yr old seems to be in pretty good health and working as a yoga instructor. That itself is commendable and its probably loneliness that forced him to put out the ad. Shouldn't mock him — Indira Deepak (@Indira19240204) July 5, 2019

Lo bhai, inquiry aana shuru ho gayi — Sunny (@Sunny00781) July 5, 2019

Mein to 44 pe vanprasth ashram ki taiyari mein hoon aur ye to 84 pe grahasth ashram mein recycle ho rahein hain ð¤¦‍âï¸ — Anshu Dubey (@AnshuDubey27) July 5, 2019

This man's hilarious advertisement gained both support and humouristic response from people on the internet. He seems honest and straightforward about his qualities.

