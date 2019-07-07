Search

84-year-old man's hilarious matrimonial ad will leave you in splits!

Published: Jul 07, 2019, 14:05 IST | mid-day online correspondent

The manâs matrimonial advertisement brags about how he owns a house worth Rs 3 crore, is a non-smoker, doesn't drink, has a 5 lakh FD in the bank, is a vegetarian

Representational image

In a bizarre case, a matrimonial as of an 84-year-old man has left the internet in splits. Matrimonial ads have known to play cupid in many marriages in India and across the world. But this one particular as has gained attention and made its way to the trending list on social media. Check out the ad!

The man's matrimonial advertisement brags about how he owns a house worth Rs 3 crore, is a non-smoker, doesn't drink, has a 5 lakh FD in the bank, is a vegetarian and, the most important thing, his 'eyes, knees, teeth and ear are working well.' Here's how the internet reacted:

This man's hilarious advertisement gained both support and humouristic response from people on the internet. He seems honest and straightforward about his qualities. 

