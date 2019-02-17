88-year-old Shantilal Shanghavi's prowess at Shivaji Park stuns Naseeruddin Shah

other-sports

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah, a special invitee to Mallakhamb World Championship at the cricket-famous venue, is stunned by Shantilal Shanghavi's prowess at 88

Shantilal Shanghavi (right) demonstrates a pole mallakhamb act at Shivaji Park on Saturday. Pics/Suresh Karkera

More than 100 players from 14 countries showcased their skills during the first Mallakhamb World Championship at Shivaji Park in Dadar on Saturday. But the one person, who inspired everyone with his demonstration of padmasan was Shantilal Shanghavi, 88.

Shanghavi's brilliance was not lost on actor Naseeruddin Shah, a special invitee to the event. "I saw mallakhamb for the first time today. When I watched a documentary on it. I was surprised at how it worked. Today, after watching these boys doing mallakhamb and especially Shanghaviji's demonstration at the age of 88, I am motivated. I feel I have wasted my life not learning mallakhamb.



Naseeruddin Shah meets international participants of the 1st World Mallakhamb Championship at Shivaji Park on Saturday

(Vinod) Tawde saheb [Maharashtra's Education and Sports Minister, who was the chief guest] mentioned that it helps control one's body and mind. Both are necessary in our work. We actors do not control our body for even one per cent as compared to these [players]," Shah told mid-day on Saturday.

"I would like to learn mallakhamb after watching him [Shanghavi], who learnt this art at 75. I am just 69 years old now, so I may get some determination to learn. I feel proud that this [mallakhamb] is our country's sport which is spreading all over the world just like yoga, Indian music and our culture. I feel this needs to proliferate," added Shah.

Shanghavi revealed that practising mallakhamb daily keeps him fit and gives him added energy for each day. "Kids and older people should learn and do mallakhamb regularly. It will help you be healthy and stay fresh. If I am doing it at 88, why not others?" asked Shanghavi.

