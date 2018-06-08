89.4 per cent students clear SSC exam, girls outshine boys

Girls recorded a pass percentage of 91.97 against boys whose pass percentage was 87.27, the board said

Representational Image

A pass percentage of 89.41 was recorded in this year's Std 10 exams conducted by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education.

Girls recorded a pass percentage of 91.97 against boys whose pass percentage was 87.27, the board said. Konkan division delivered the best result with 96 per cent of students passing, while Nagpur division was at the bottom with a pass percentage of 85.97.

Board chairman Shakuntala Kale announced the results here. A total of 16,36,250 students had registered for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination held in March, of whom 16,28,613 appeared and 14,56,203 passed.

