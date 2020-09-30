9 in 10 recovered COVID-19 patients suffering from side-effects: Study

A head mortician prepares a coffin before placing the body of a COVID victim in a morgue at the Collserola funeral home in Barcelona. Pic/AP

Fatigue, psychological after-effects and loss of smell and taste are among the several side effects that nine in every 10 people are experiencing after recovering from the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Reuters reported, citing a study.

The study, based on an online survey, was conducted by Kyungpook National University School of Medicine in Daegu, South Korea. It sought responses from 5,762 people but only 965 participated. Of whom, 879 or 91.1 per cent said they were suffering from at least one side-effect, reported Reuters.

About 26.2 per cent of them suffered from fatigue, 24.6 per cent struggled with difficulty in concentrating. Meanwhile, South Korea's daily coronavirus increase was the lowest in about 50 days Tuesday as new infections trend lower.

Cases can spike this week

Many experts have warned, however, that the virus could spread again after this week's traditional Chuseok autumn holidays, when people usually travel to visit their relatives. Health authorities have urged people to refrain from travelling this year because of the risk of spreading the virus. With 38 new cases, the country's total reached 23,699 with 407 deaths.

China intensifies trial

China has roped in more than a dozen countries to conduct the final phase trials of its experimental COVID-19 vaccines, as it looks to stay ahead in the international race to immunise global population as part of its charm offensive to gain goodwill.

Mexico ups 'estimate' to 89,612 deaths

Mexico upped its "estimated" COVID-19 deaths to 89,612 on Monday, and boosted estimates of its total number of cases to 8,70,699, almost 1,37,000 more than it previously recognised. Even with the new estimated death toll, Mexico is still in fourth place worldwide behind India. But in the case of infections, the new estimates would boost Mexico from eighth place in total cases, to fifth place, behind Russia with about 1.15 million cases. Mexico has about 76,600 test-confirmed deaths and 733,717 test-confirmed cases.

'Big moment', says mayor as schools in NYC set to reopen

Hundreds of thousands of elementary school students are heading back to classrooms Tuesday as New York City enters a high-stakes stage of resuming in-person learning during the pandemic, which is keeping students at home in many other big US school systems. "It's a big moment for the city," Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Monday night. With in-person learning for middle and high school students scheduled to begin on Thursday, he noted, "as many as half a million kids could be in school in the course of this week."

German leaders meet as cases spike

Chancellor Angela Merkel and the governors of Germany's 16 states were conferring on Tuesday on how to prevent the cases from accelerating to the levels being seen in other European countries, and new curbs were possible. New cases have hit the highest levels since April in recent weeks, with over 2,000 new cases per day.

