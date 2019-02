hatke

Twitterati started to discuss what the flavour of the yoghurt was. The two most commonly mentioned ones were pistachio and Mint Chocolate chip.

Pic/Alex Stalin's Twitter

In bizarre news, a 90-year old grandfather drank half a can of pain mistaking it for yoghurt.

What is shocking is that there were no adverse effects and he remained completely unfazed.

Alex Stalin from New York took to Twitter to share a picture of the mint-green paint can and her grandfather whose lips were completely coloured. Alex captioned the image "Sooo my grandpa ate half a quart of paint today thinking it was yoghurt."

Sooo my grandpa ate half a quart of paint today thinking it was yogurt pic.twitter.com/wzDfDpQgWB — Alex Stein (@alexsteinnn) February 22, 2019

The post has garnered more than 5 lakh likes and more than 1.77 lakh retweets.

She spoke to Mail Online and said, "When I say he loves yoghurt, he LIVES for yoghurt." She added, "My mom buys at least 7 quarts of vanilla Danon yoghurt a week."

Alex later posted a screengrab where she said that "his stomach's completely unfazed."

Update: his stomach’s completely unfazed pic.twitter.com/TXcx7e2aop — Alex Stein (@alexsteinnn) February 23, 2019

What is hilarious is that Bobby took to his social media and shared the screengrab. He captioned it saying, "Apparently I ate paint this morning...shit honestly tastes better than yoghurt sooo #no #regrets (poison control laughed at me, but they said I’ll be fine)."

Mint chocolate chip without the chocolate chip — Splexy ðŸ¥Â€ (@UhOhNoGo) February 23, 2019

Is pistachio guys... — WINEPAPI (@jordylikes69) February 23, 2019

You mean “paintstachio” .......I’ll see myself out now. — Basquiat Gambino (@PaulTheEsquire) February 23, 2019

Bobby's Instagram handle describes him as "90 yrs young..Single & ready to mingle Paul McCartney doppelganger. Hobbies include: talking bout Tom Brady, dancing shirtless, & making messes!"(sic)

