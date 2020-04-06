9pm9minute: PM Narendra Modi praises Radio City's initiative

The Prime Minister of India, Mr. Narendra Modi appealed to fellow Indians, that they switch off their house lights and light candles, diyas, torches, lamps on Sunday, April 5 at 9 pm for 9 minutes in order to show unity to fight against the horrific Coronavirus. The entire nation came together in support of this initiative. Radio City, India's leading radio network was no exception to this and received an overwhelming response from listeners across the nation.

Radio City appealed to all its 69 million listeners across 39 cities and 12 states to come together and show support towards the initiative. Radio City posted a tweet on its official twitter handle @radiocityindiaurging its listeners to spread the positivity to fight COVID-19 together. The honorable PM appreciated Radio City's initiative and retweeted with a comment- "Thank you for your efforts to further togetherness across India, @radiocityindia. #9pm9minute." (sic)

Thank you for your efforts to further togetherness across India, @radiocityindia. #9pm9minute https://t.co/k3fvTi45LZ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 5, 2020

On April 5, 2020, at 9 pm, Radio City listeners and RJ's across the nation posted pictures of their homes with diyas and candles in support of the Prime Minister's vision. In addition to this Radio City has carried out an initiative, Radio City ka Salaam, Corona fighters ke naam, to applaud the efforts of doctors, nurses, police who are fronting this situation and keeping us safe.

