9th Jagran Film Festival to connect with 18 cities this year

Swara Bhaskar

India's largest travelling film festival, now connects with 18 cities this year onwards. The 9th edition of the Festival this year will reach two more cities Agra and Gorakhpur this year onwards.

Scheduled to open in New Delhi from July 1, 2018, the festival invites film entries from film makers across several categories. This year the Festival has Competitive sections with prize money for Indian Feature Films, Foreign Feature Films and Foreign Short films. The entries can be submitted through the Festival's website www.jff.co.in and the submission platform Filmfreeway. The entries close on 31 May 2018. All films in competition sections would be previewed by preselection Panels comprising of filmmakers and film critics.

The festival will open in New Delhi in July this year and tour to Kanpur, Lucknow, Allahabad, Varanasi, Patna, Dehradun, Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Bhopal, Indore, Gorakhpur, Agra, Ludhiana, Hissar, Meerut, Raipur before concluding in Mumbai in September 2018.

The Cash awards at the 9th edition of the festival are Best Foreign Film: $2000*, Best Short Film: $1000*, Best Film: Rs. 2,00,000//=*, Best Director: Rs. 1,50,000/=* and Best Debut Director: Rs. 1,00,000/=*

The Festival further presents awards in various other categories for Indian Feature films selected in the Indian Showcase section. The categories are : The Icon of Indian Cinema, Special Contribution to Cinematic Art, Rajnigandha Achievers Award, Best Foreign Feature Film, Best Feature Film, Best Director Winner, Best Foreign Feature Film - Special Jury Award, Best Foreign Feature Film - Special Mention, Best Debut Director Winner, Best Actor – Male, Best Actor – Female, Best Actor - Female- Special Jury Award, Best Short Film, Best Short Film - Special Jury Award, Best Singer Male, Best Singer Female, Best Music Director, Best Supporting Actor Male, Best Supporting Actor Female, Best Actor - Male - Special Mention, Best Screenplay, Best Background Score, Best Lyrics, Best Cinematography, Best Sound Re Recordist, Best Editing, Best Set Design, Best Makeup, Best Costume, Best Visual Effects

The Festival also presents awards to Advertising and Public Service Advertising films in the following categories: Cinema of the Seller – Gold, Cinema of the Seller – Silver and Cinema of the Seller – Bronze. Films made between 1 September 2017 and 1st June 2018 are eligible for participation in the Delhi chapter of the festival. However, films made between 2nd June 2017 and 31st August 2018 will be eligible for the Mumbai chapter and included through a phase two selection processes after conclusion of the Delhi chapter.

The submission deadlines for Delhi chapter is 31st May, 2018 and Mumbai chapter is 15th August, 2018. More details on the regulations and awards are available on the Festival's website: www.jff.co.in

