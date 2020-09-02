A 10-day Ganpati celebration for the Sarins in Los Angeles

Even after relocating to Los Angeles, telly actor Amit Sarin carries on the tradition of celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi for 10 days. The Nisha Aur Uske Cousins actor, wife Vineesha Arora and children, Vaeda and Aveer, celebrate it with equal fervour. "We were able to get an eco-friendly Ganesha idol, but due to the pandemic, it's low-key. Vineesha and the kids do the puja and the aarti. They are also making modaks. Technology keeps us connected with near and dear ones in Mumbai," says Sarin.

While his wife was seen in a mustard yellow suit set, he kept it casual in a tee and jeans. Talking about the celebration, he said, "We wanted to have a grand celebration this year, but because of the COVID scenario we had to keep it low-key. Thankfully, we were able to get a beautiful Ganesha idol and it's just my wife and kids doing the puja and the arti. We got fruits from the market, but we made sweets at home. We are also making modaks, because Ganpati celebration without modaks will feel incomplete." As far as maintaining the rituals are concerned, we are not leaving Bappa alone even for a second. And though we are trying our best, we miss Mumbai's celebration and fervour," he added.

Amit also revealed what he asked Bappa this year and said, "I just want all of us to be happy, there's so much happening around the world, and it needs to stop. I have asked Ganpati to bless us with positivity and happiness and take away all the negativity, especially the Coronavirus."

