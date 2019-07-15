A beach birthday for Katrina Kaif

bollywood

Katrina Kaif to ring in her 36th with a seaside party in Tulum, Mexico, with mom Suzanne Turquotte, sisters and a few close friends.

That Katrina Kaif is in the mood to soak up the sun is evident from her recent Instagram posts. mid-day has learnt that the actor, who turns a year older tomorrow, has headed to the beach town of Tulum, Mexico, to ring in her birthday. Keeping her company are her mother Suzanne Turquotte, sisters and a few close friends.

A source informs, "It is a double celebration for Katrina as her career has also witnessed an upward spiral. With Bharat winning her accolades, she is feeling reassured and is in a great space professionally. So, she wanted to take a break from the chaotic life of Mumbai and let her hair down with her near and dear ones.

Over the past two days, Katrina and her girl gang have been exploring the cenotes in and around Tulum, and Playa Paraiso beach. She will bring in her birthday with an intimate seaside party at a well-known beach club in the area." The source adds that it's all work for Kaif once she returns to the bay later this month. "She has been considering launching her production house for a while, and has finally decided to set the ball rolling on it."

