A BLOCKBUSTER get together at Karan Johar's house
With Ranveer Singh, Ranbir, Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and Aamir Khan in the same frame, KJo could not have put it any better
Ranbir Kapoor turns 36 today. It looks like he had a pre-birthday celebration at his Bandra home on Wednesday night. Karan Johar shared a picture on Instagram of making merry and wrote, "The big blockbuster (sic)."
View this post on Instagram
The biggest BLOCKBUSTER ever!!!!!âÂ¤ï¸ÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ
With Ranveer Singh, Ranbir, Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and Aamir Khan in the same frame, KJo could not have put it any better. Aamir partied the night away despite his film's trailer launch early next morning. Dippy seems to be as comfortable with former flame RK as with Ranveer.
On the work front, Ranveer and Alia will be seen together in Zoya Akhtar's 'Gully Boy' and will be again teaming up for Karan Johar's directorial, 'Takht', which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and Bhumi Pednekar.
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.
Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar party together at Karan Johar's bash