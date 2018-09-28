Search

A BLOCKBUSTER get together at Karan Johar's house

Sep 28, 2018, 08:30 IST | mid-day online desk

With Ranveer Singh, Ranbir, Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and Aamir Khan in the same frame, KJo could not have put it any better

Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan

Ranbir Kapoor turns 36 today. It looks like he had a pre-birthday celebration at his Bandra home on Wednesday night. Karan Johar shared a picture on Instagram of making merry and wrote, "The big blockbuster (sic)."

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

The biggest BLOCKBUSTER ever!!!!!âÂ¤ï¸ÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) onSep 26, 2018 at 1:35pm PDT

With Ranveer Singh, Ranbir, Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and Aamir Khan in the same frame, KJo could not have put it any better. Aamir partied the night away despite his film's trailer launch early next morning. Dippy seems to be as comfortable with former flame RK as with Ranveer.

On the work front, Ranveer and Alia will be seen together in Zoya Akhtar's 'Gully Boy' and will be again teaming up for Karan Johar's directorial, 'Takht', which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and Bhumi Pednekar.

