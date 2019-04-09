A dirty stream is the only source of water in this Assam village

national

Representational picture

Dibrugarh (Assam): It has been over 70 years of Independence, yet, locals in this Assam village lack a source of clean drinking water, forcing them to use water from a dirty stream in the village.

Hapjan Parbat Tea Estate, which is situated in Dibrugarh district, comes under the constituency of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament (MP) Rameshwar Teli. With a population of around 8000 people, the region has been facing acute water scarcity, forcing its dwellers to drink dirty water and use the same for their household chores as well.

Having lost three of his sons to water-borne diseases, Vinod Moran has decided to abandon his native place as he feels the pleas of the villagers fall on deaf ears. "I don't have any hopes from any government. The whole process of elections is in vain," he told ANI on Monday.

Kailash Sanatan who has been the Sarpanch of this village, says, "Most of the villagers suffer from jaundice. Many have died also due to water-borne diseases." For youths like Babloo Maraar, getting married is an uphill task, "No father gets his daughter married to the men of this village," he said. Polling in Assam is scheduled to be conducted in three phases - on April 11, 18 and 23. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

