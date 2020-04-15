A fan asks Sushmita Sen about her marriage with Rohman Shawl, this is how she reacts!

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl have been in a relationship for quite some time now and they both have been sharing their intimate and passionate pictures on their respective Instagram accounts. Sen has always been a woman driven by her instincts and heart and has always been unapologetic about whatever she has done in her professional and personal life.

But fans being fans, they always have to ask their stars about their marriage and Sen was no exception either. In a recent live chat on Instagram that had her and Shawl, someone asked her when is she tying the knot with the man of her life. Pat came the quip for Shawl, "The question is for you." The man in question said he's ready to marry Sen whenever she says yes.

On the work front, the actress was last seen in Anees Bazmee's comedy No Problem in 2010 and now will be making her comeback with the web-series Aarya, that will be helmed by Neerja director Ram Madhvani. Sen also revealed during the chat that she has been dubbing from home due to the lockdown that has happened. The web-series was supposed to stream on March 29 this year but has now been postponed.

Sen might have been away from the silver screen but she has always made sure she stays in touch with her fans through Instagram. Her smoldering and scorching pictures on social media can truly set your screens ablaze. And why not? She was India's first Miss Universe so charming people effortlessly would be so easy for the diva!

