A message from the Kapoor family, as Rishi Kapoor passes away

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, who was admitted to H.N Reliance Hospital for the past three weeks, passed away on Thursday morning at 8:45 am. The 67-year-old was suffering from leukaemia, and he died with wife Neetu Kapoor by his side. Amitabh Bachchan was one of the first to confirm the news of Rishi's passing. The Hindi film industry is devasted by his loss, and this came a day after we lost yet another gem - Irrfan Khan.

The bereaved Kapoor family issued a statement on Rishi's passing, which read, "Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45 am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukaemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him."

The statement further said, "He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears."

The Kapoor family has also requested Rishi's fans and well-wishers to abide by the rules, amid the Coronavirus outbreak, "In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way."

