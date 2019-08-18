A new nest

sunday-mid-day

A quaint Bungalow in Chimbai village houses a curated collection of luxury goods picked by entrepreneurs Samir Gadhok and Avani Raheja

Raspberry chocolate cake paired with coffee. Pic/Pradeep Dhivar

Gifting, as we know it, has changed overtime. These days, our focus lies on what will the receiver appreciate, and what is it that will create a memory. When Provenance opened last year at the Palladium Mall, it married luxury with utility while weaving in a story behind each artefact. Founders Samir Gadhok and Avani Raheja, the couple behind Burgundy Hospitality, floated the venture as they felt that there were a lot of premium global brands with a legacy that could find space in the Indian market. Raheja explains, "We were interested in the history of the world, stories of origin and preserving culture. So everything you find here has been handpicked and has a story to tell."

Their new outpost in Bandra is in contrast with the upmarket, swanky store at Lower Parel, yet retrains its aesthetic allure. Housed inside a quaint Bungalow in the heart of Chimbai village, this one is nostalgic, otherwordly and pleasing with its tall wooden ceiling, old-school windows, hanging planters and clean white walls designed by Zameer Basrai of The Busride Design Studio. Spread across an area of 950 square feet, it houses a coffee shop and has an ample place for you to sit down and enjoy your brew. You can pair your cuppa here with cookies from Dolcemi, Bandra's most loved Italian style confectionery. They also offer cakes by Tier Nom Patisserie, Colaba.



Founders Samir Gadhok and wife Avani Raheja

Our favourite though is the with rose and pistachio, and dark chocolate and orange. Along with hot and cold brews, the space also offers a range of teas. According to Gadhok, tea is still an underrated beverage in the city which is why they have introduced Satori tea and Clive Road no. 3 along with a range of tea sets and other ceramics by Yogita Agrawal's Ware Innovation. To break the clutter of commercial best sellers in the publishing space, they have collaborated with CMYK book to put together a collection of rare book that caters to genres such as art, illustrations, heritage and cuisine.

What draws our attention is the chocolate vault, a repository of hand-picked brands such as Royce' from Japan, Coco from Scotland, Dolfin from Belgium, and Maxim's from Paris. At the heart of the space is a catchy looking custom-made The Speedster Coffee Machine by Kees Van Der Westen from the Netherlands. The Dutch brand is known for its high-precision espresso machines that are available in a elegant yet edgy retro-sleek design. And if you like what you see, you can be proud owner of aKees Van Der Westen's quirky coffee machine as the duo is affiliated with the brand for official distribution in India.

The coffee house also doubles up as a community space."We wanted to create a sense of community, and hence we have a piano in the house and hope to have a pianist walk in, they can grab a chair and play a few tunes." They are also working on collaborations with artistes who share similar sensibilities. So, expect a few fun gigs and workshops. There's also a gallery wall where artists can showcase their latest work.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates