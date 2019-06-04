A new web series on NSG commandos countering 26/11 terrorist attacks

web-series

Abhimanyu Singh's web series is based on the role of the NSG commandos countering 26/11 terrorist attacks

The 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks have been the subject of several films and documentaries. Producer Abhimanyu Singh of Contiloe Pictures is now planning a web series based on journalist Sandeep Unnithan's book, Black Tornado: The Three Sieges Of Mumbai 26/11.

"We have seen stories either from the terrorists' point of view or the hostages. Our show will focus on the National Security Guard (NSG) commandos' Operation Black Tornado which neutralised the terrorists and brought the horrendous attack to a halt," says Singh.

Like in the book, Singh says, the series will showcase "the anti-terror insurgency perspective as well as the hostage crisis."

Singh has roped in Joshua Caldwell of the American drama series, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation fame to help with scripting along with Unnithan. "Sandeep is working closely with Joshua who is based in New York. They will transform the book into an episodic structure, and Sandeep will help bring the narrative to life along with the events chronicled."

On roping Caldwell for the project, the producer says, "We have a great story but our concern is to make this into an eight-episode series. Joshua has done that well with CSI. I believe he would be the right person. It's a topic that has excited him as well."

Caldwell says that he took up the project to pay a tribute to the fallen. "Behind the magnitude of 26/11 lie real stories of bravery and loss. I hope to bring recognition to their actions and pay tribute to their sacrifice so that they may continue to live on in the hearts of the audience."

Singh, who is yet to cast actors, adds, "The show will have more characters than there are in the book but are essential to take the story forward."

