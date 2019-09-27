A quick recap of Day 1 at 10th Jagran Film Festival Mumbai

The 10th Jagran Film Festival, a four-day celebration of cinema was commenced at Cinepolis, Fun Republic today. Notable film personalities like Rahul Bose, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, Divyendu Sharma, Radhika Apte and Kalki Koechlin and renowned film critic Rajeev Masand along with other dignitaries also attended the festival.

Divyenndu Sharma at the 10th Jagran Film Festival

The first day of the film festival started with film critics and personalities discussing "The Future of Cinema" at the Cinema Summit sessions. The first session began with Aneez Bazmee sharing his views, followed by the second session with Rahul Dholakia and Ritesh Sadhwani and lastly the third session by Nitesh Tiwari and Sajid Nadiadwala. All the panel discussions were moderated by Rajeev Masand.

The host of the 10th Jagran Film Festival Rajeev Masand with the guests

World Premiere of "Ghawre Bairey Aaj", directed by Aparna Sen, was screened as the Opening Film of the 10th Jagran Film Festival in Mumbai. The Festival showcased several World and India premier, feature films, short movies/documentaries on the first day.

4 World/India premiere movies & Documentary: Ghawre Bairey Aaj (World Premier), Shit One Carries (Indian Premier), Breast and House (India Premier), T for Taj Mahal (India Premier) and Jhalki (India Premier)

Feature films: Mr. India (Indian Retrospective of Anil Kapoor)

Short films/documentaries: Widows of Vrindavan and Hasina

Marathi movies: Zollywood and Mardaani Mavla

Other regional movies: Rise of Banda Singh Bahadur (Punjabi), Virus (Malayalam), Bultir Result (Bengali)

The Jagran Film Festival kick-started in Delhi on 18th July and travelled through Kanpur, Lucknow, Allahabad, Varanasi, Agra, Meerut, Dehradun, Hisar, Ludhiana, Patna, Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Gorakhpur, Raipur, Indore and Bhopal. The festival will culminate on September 29 in Mumbai.

To register other details, logon to jff.co.in.

