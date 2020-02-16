A.R. Rahman's daughter Khatija Rahman reacts to Taslima Nasreen's Burqa comment
Writer and activist Taslima Nasreen posted a picture of music composer and singer A.R. Rahman's daughter Khatija Rahman on Twitter and wrote how she feels suffocated upon seeing her. And she now has replied to her tweet on Instagram!
It was February 2019, when music composer and singer A.R. Rahman completed a decade of winning two Oscars for his work in the Hollywood drama, Slumdog Millionaire, but trolls being trolls, focused more on calling him out for making his daughter, Khatija Rahman, wear a Burqa.
If you all remember, this is how the composer gave it back to all the people who were questioning him on this decision. He took to his Twitter account and shared a picture of the precious ladies of his family. He wrote- "The precious ladies of my family Khatija, Raheema and Sairaa with NitaAmbaniji. (sic). This was followed by the hashtag- Freedom to Choose.
Take a look in case you missed it:
The precious ladies of my family Khatija ,Raheema and Sairaa with NitaAmbaniji #freedomtochoose pic.twitter.com/H2DZePYOtA— A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) February 6, 2019
And now, the issue has resurfaced as writer and human rights activist Taslima Nasreen tweeted a picture of Khatija and wrote, "I absolutely love A R Rahman's music. But whenever I see his dear daughter, I feel suffocated. It is really depressing to learn that even educated women in a cultural family can get brainwashed very easily!" (sic)
Take a look at the tweet right here:
I absolutely love A R Rahman's music. But whenever i see his dear daughter, i feel suffocated. It is really depressing to learn that even educated women in a cultural family can get brainwashed very easily! pic.twitter.com/73WoX0Q0n9— taslima nasreen (@taslimanasreen) February 11, 2020
And now, Khatija has taken to her Instagram account to give her stand and take on Nasreen's tweet. She wrote, "Been only a year and this topic is in the rounds again..there's so much happening in the country and all people are concerned about is the piece of attire a woman wants to wear. Wow, I'm quite startled. Every time this topic comes the fire in me rages and makes me want to say a lot of things..." (sic)
It's a long post that deserves a read, take a look right here:
View this post on Instagram
Been only a year and this topic is in the rounds again..there’s so much happening in the country and all people are concerned about is the piece of attire a woman wants to wear. Wow, I’m quite startled. Every time this topic comes the fire in me rages and makes me want to say a lot of things..Over the last one year, I’ve found a different version of myself which I haven’t seen in so many years. I will not be weak or regret the choices I’ve made in life. I am happy and proud of what I do and thanks to those who have accepted me the way I am. My work will speak, God willing.. I don’t wish to say any further. To those of you who feel why I’m even bringing this up and explaining myself, sadly it so happens and one has to speak for oneself, that’s why I’m doing it. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ. Dear Taslima Nasreen, I’m sorry you feel suffocated by my attire. Please get some fresh air, cause I don’t feel suffocated rather I’m proud and empowered for what I stand for. I suggest you google up what true feminism means because it isn’t bashing other women down nor bringing their fathers into the issue ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ I also don’t recall sending my photos to you for your perusal ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe