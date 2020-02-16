A.R. Rahman's daughter Khatija Rahman reacts to Taslima Nasreen's Burqa comment

It was February 2019, when music composer and singer A.R. Rahman completed a decade of winning two Oscars for his work in the Hollywood drama, Slumdog Millionaire, but trolls being trolls, focused more on calling him out for making his daughter, Khatija Rahman, wear a Burqa.

If you all remember, this is how the composer gave it back to all the people who were questioning him on this decision. He took to his Twitter account and shared a picture of the precious ladies of his family. He wrote- "The precious ladies of my family Khatija, Raheema and Sairaa with NitaAmbaniji. (sic). This was followed by the hashtag- Freedom to Choose.

Take a look in case you missed it:

The precious ladies of my family Khatija ,Raheema and Sairaa with NitaAmbaniji #freedomtochoose pic.twitter.com/H2DZePYOtA — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) February 6, 2019

And now, the issue has resurfaced as writer and human rights activist Taslima Nasreen tweeted a picture of Khatija and wrote, "I absolutely love A R Rahman's music. But whenever I see his dear daughter, I feel suffocated. It is really depressing to learn that even educated women in a cultural family can get brainwashed very easily!" (sic)

Take a look at the tweet right here:

I absolutely love A R Rahman's music. But whenever i see his dear daughter, i feel suffocated. It is really depressing to learn that even educated women in a cultural family can get brainwashed very easily! pic.twitter.com/73WoX0Q0n9 — taslima nasreen (@taslimanasreen) February 11, 2020

And now, Khatija has taken to her Instagram account to give her stand and take on Nasreen's tweet. She wrote, "Been only a year and this topic is in the rounds again..there's so much happening in the country and all people are concerned about is the piece of attire a woman wants to wear. Wow, I'm quite startled. Every time this topic comes the fire in me rages and makes me want to say a lot of things..." (sic)

It's a long post that deserves a read, take a look right here:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates