A salute from the top bosses

Aug 16, 2018, 08:07 IST | A Correspondent

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis salutes the tricolour during Independence Day celebrations at Mantralaya, while former Mumbai Police commissioner MN Singh helps Julio Ribeiro down the steps after the flag-hoisting ceremony

Mumbai Police commissioner MN Singh helps Julio Ribeiro

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis salutes the tricolour during Independence Day celebrations at Mantralaya, while former Mumbai Police commissioner MN Singh helps Julio Ribeiro down the steps after the flag-hoisting ceremony. Pics/Bipin Kokate

