A stage for students

things-to-do

A festival will feature 11 plays put together by acting students

Students performing 30 Days in September, one of the 11 plays

Enjoy 11 plays in as many days at Theatre Mela, an 11-day festival by Crafters Acting School, where you can witness plays across various themes, brought together entirely by students of the institute.

The event will have two shows of one play per day, which include scripts across various languages covering social issues and unique tales, like an English play on child abuse, a Hindi play involving raw foul language, and a Sanskrit play translated in Hindi.

"I personally believe that the theoretical knowledge of acting must be implemented practically at some point," says Rohit Chaudhary, faculty at the organisation, who has also directed all the plays. "Students have to go on stage, they have to feel, they have to emote," he tells us, adding that he and the team have organised the festival to provide a platform for their students to gain exposure.

ON: May 9 to May 19, 6.30 pm and 8.30 pm

AT: Veda Factory Art Studio, Aram Nagar Part 2, Andheri West.

LOG ON TO" bookmyshow.com

COST: Rs 150 per show

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates