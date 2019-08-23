A surprise awaits Urvashi Rautela on knitting a 20 million family on Insta, planned by Yashraj Rautela

bollywood

Constant support and a shoulder to lean on for Urvashi Rautela, have always been his younger brother Yashraj Rautela.

Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Rautela is only 25 years of age but her list of achievements I'd never-ending. Her talent and her monotonous hard-working behaviour is commendable for someone at this age. A supporting push from her family towards her dreams have been like a motivational pillar for her. One of the biggest milestones she has achieved as of yet in her life is that she is titled the youngest most beautiful women in the universe. It is meritorious, how Urvashi have managed to keep her beauty and her aims in the right place without any second thoughts.

A constant support and a shoulder to lean on for Urvashi, have always been his younger brother Yashraj Rautela. He has gone all Gaga over the fact that Urvashi Rautela's fan base has crossed over 20 millions on Instagram. His anticipation and his zest to surprise her sister is all over the internet. He has been vocal about this surprise to his social media family. There has been so much suspense created with his idea of surprise that the fans are no longer being able to hold up their delirium. Yashraj's intention supposedly is to show gratitude to Urvashi's 20 million fans as well as add another wing to Urvashi's collection of attainments.

Urvashi is an extremely talented and well-known face in the industry and yet she has received impartial love and affection from her co-stars as well as her social media family. Her humble character have been very evident in all the events she have been attending. She have also been posting pictures and videos with his younger sibling Yashraj, that depicts their bond and love. It is obvious that Yashraj would let her sister just walk past another turning point in her life without a jazzed up event.

Urvashi's active life in social media is worth getting inspired. Inspite of the fact that she is working in the Bollywood industry, where time is mere an attribute of an actor's profession, Urvashi has managed to shower all the undivided love and attention her social media fans as well. She is an influencer and a maven to her fans on social media. His brother is taking this initiative to keep their lives be and attention intact as well. Urvashi has won the maximum number of beauty titles in history. Her life is a motivational path to be followed by many. Her success story have not been one without hurdles but she made sure to climb each step with forethoughtfulness and credence.

Marge Kennedy quoted, “The informality of family life is a blessed condition that allows us all to become our best while looking out worst.” The cherry on top is that Urvashi Rautela has never looked worst. She has been admired for her immaculate beauty and looks. Her family has been very inspirational as well as acted as a support system for her to breathe in through the struggles of life. Yashraj is being motivated as well as his fans are looking forward to the megalithic surprise that he has planned for his sister Urvashi. Only a family member can be this responsible and impelling when it comes to pursue happiness and success at the same time.

Urvashi has achieved the unachievable at a very young age and this is why his brother seems to be filled with contentment and joy for her success on Instagram followers. He describes this surprise to be like no other in this industry and that this would blow off people's mind. Everybody is craving for this anticipated surprise to be unveiled.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever