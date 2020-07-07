A user asks Iulia Vantur to choose between Salman, Arbaaz, and Sohail Khan, this is what she replies!

Chat sessions with fans on Instagram are a treat for them as they get a fantastic opportunity to interact with their favourite stars. And the latest celebrity to do that was the Romanian singer Iulia Vantur.

One of the users on Instagram asked her to choose between the three Khan brothers- Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, and Sohail Khan. It was indeed a tough question and look what she replied to that user:

Iulia sang the song Selfish in Salman Khan's Race 3 in 2018. Coming to Salman Khan, he's now gearing up for his next action-packed drama, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, which also stars Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff, and Disha Patani. The film was slated to release this year on EID but now has been postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Superstar has been on a roll since the last decade at the box-office. His successful streak started with Dabangg in 2010 and then he delivered one blockbuster after another in the form of Ready, Bodyguard, Ek Tha Tiger, Dabangg 2, Kick, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai, and Bharat. He has been quarantining at his Panvel Farmhouse for the last few months and also released as many as three songs from there- Bhai Bhai, Pyaar Karona, and Tere Bina. Coming to Sohail Khan, he made his Bollywood debut with Maine Dil Tujhko Diya in 2002. He collaborated with Salman Khan on a lot of films like Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Veer, Tubelight, Main Aur Mrs. Khanna, Hello, Heroes, and also directed him in films like Auzaar, Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, Hello Brother, and Jai Ho.

Arbaaz Khan had a very impressive debut in 1996 with Abbas-Mustan's thriller Daraar. He then became a producer and produced Dabangg and turned director with the blockbuster Dabangg 2 ans more recently, also co-produced Dabangg 3.

