Salman Khan hilariously interrupts Iulia Vantur's chat session, her reaction is priceless!

Salman Khan has a staggering fan-following across the world and this is no news, obviously! He has been sharing videos of how we all have to stay safe and take precautions to be healthy and not get infected with the Coronavirus pandemic. However, we haven't seen him in any of the live sessions with his fans on Twitter and Instagram. Well, better late than never, he has finally made an appearance, albeit on someone else's live chat.

The person we are talking about here is his rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur, who was busy with a live session when Bhai photoshopped, bombarded, shocked and surprised everyone with his surprise appearance. As amusing as it was to see him, what was funnier was Vantur's reaction. First, have a look at the picture where we see the two of them that was posted by one of the actor's fan-clubs.

Here it is:

And now comes the video where the star made an entry full of style and swag:

Well, Vantur sang the Selfish song in Salman's Race 3 and now we hope she makes her Bollywood debut soon and that too with the star himself. Salman is busy with multiple films like Radhe, Kick 2, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, and the third part of the Tiger series.

