A user asks Yami Gautam 'Do you do drugs?', this is what she replies

Updated: 12 October, 2020 07:52 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Yami Gautam had a chat session with her fans on Twitter and one of the user asked her if she did drugs, and this is what she had to say about it.

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account/Yami Gautam

Ever since the advent of social media, fans have been bestowed with the opportunity to interact with their favourite stars. Everyone loves to interact with them on Instagram and Twitter frequently. And the latest one is Yami Gautam. She answered a lot of questions from her fans about her personal life.

When one of the users asked her if she did drugs, this is what her reply was, have a look right here:

Another fan asked her what was the one thing she learned during the lockdown, and she answered- "Cooking, little bit of painting , yoga is always in progress :)" (sic)

When someone asked her what she would be of not an actress, she replied- "IAS officer." (sic).

Gautam has been a part of the Hindi film industry for the last eight years. She began her career along with Ayushmann Khurrana in Shoojit Sircar's Vicky Donor in 2012 and went on to do films like Sanam Re, Action Jackson, Badlapur, Junooniyat, Sarkar 3, Kaabil, Batti Gul Meter Chalu, URI: The Surgical Strike and Bala. She was last seen in Ginny Weds Sunny.

She's now gearing up for films like Bhoot Police with Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Arjun Kapoor and a comedy with Shaad Ali.

First Published: 12 October, 2020 07:50 IST

