A user asks Yami Gautam 'Do you do drugs?', this is what she replies

Ever since the advent of social media, fans have been bestowed with the opportunity to interact with their favourite stars. Everyone loves to interact with them on Instagram and Twitter frequently. And the latest one is Yami Gautam. She answered a lot of questions from her fans about her personal life.

When one of the users asked her if she did drugs, this is what her reply was, have a look right here:

No, I don't ! Strictly against it ! Say no to drugs https://t.co/q3VYieP76f — Yami Gautam (@yamigautam) October 10, 2020

Another fan asked her what was the one thing she learned during the lockdown, and she answered- "Cooking, little bit of painting , yoga is always in progress :)" (sic)

When someone asked her what she would be of not an actress, she replied- "IAS officer." (sic).

Gautam has been a part of the Hindi film industry for the last eight years. She began her career along with Ayushmann Khurrana in Shoojit Sircar's Vicky Donor in 2012 and went on to do films like Sanam Re, Action Jackson, Badlapur, Junooniyat, Sarkar 3, Kaabil, Batti Gul Meter Chalu, URI: The Surgical Strike and Bala. She was last seen in Ginny Weds Sunny.

She's now gearing up for films like Bhoot Police with Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Arjun Kapoor and a comedy with Shaad Ali.

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Also Read: Yami Gautam Recalls The Time She Was Against Sporting Short Hair

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news