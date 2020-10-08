A user blames Mallika Sherawat's films for violence against women, actress reacts

On September 30, Bollywood actress Mallika Sherawat had taken to her Twitter account to express horror and grief over the Hathras incident and this is what she had to say- "Unless india reforms it’s medieval mindset towards women nothing will change #HathrasHorror #NirbhayaCase." (sic)

And on October 7, a user replied to her tweet and blamed her movies and characters for the rise in such incidents against women. Have a look at his tweet right here:

But the kind of roles you have played in Bollywood movie contradict your statement. Don’t you thing the kind of message you deliver through your movies also play an important role.

Improvement should start from the person who is making the statement first. — Karan Kumar (@karan007kay) October 7, 2020

And the actress retorted by tweeting- "So the movies I act in are an invitation for rape!!! It’s mentality like yours that make Indian society regressive for women! If you hv a problem wt my movies then Don’t see them #nocountryforwomen." (sic)

The actress was first seen in Tusshar Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan's 2002 romantic drama, Jeena Sirf Mere Liye. In the same year, she was seen in the film Khwahish and became a raging sensation with the blockbuster success of the 2004 thriller, Murder. She went on to be seen in films like Shaadi Se Pehle, Pyaar Ke Side Effects, Welcome, Maan Gaye Mughal-E-Azam and Hisss.

Last year, while talking about the #MeToo Movement in India, the actress spoke to PTI and said, "#MeToo has been a positive step. It's a strong movement which comes with responsibilities. But men in the industry are absolutely scared. A safe working environment is the right of every man and a woman, so this is a step in the right direction. "

She added, "We can discuss things openly. Earlier everything was hushed. Women now feel emboldened to talk about these issues. The perpetrators would now think twice before misbehaving or saying something inappropriate."

