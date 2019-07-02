Search

Mallika Sherawat: A producer wanted to fry eggs on my belly

Published: Jul 02, 2019, 18:28 IST | mid-day online desk

A producer once wanted to fry an egg on Mallika Sherawat's belly to portray how hot she was, the actress shared on The Kapil Sharma Show

Mallika Sherawat

Mallika Sherawat made a bizzare confession on The Kapil Sharma show. The Murder actress said that a producer once wanted to fry an egg on her belly to portray how hot she was.

On the show, Sherawat was asked: "Mallika, we have heard rumours about you. I'd like to confirm them with you. It's said that whenever your photo is printed in a newspaper, people pack their lunch in it so that it stays hot for a longer period of time."

She said the claim was true and added: "I was doing a film. There was a song. The producer seemed to be a novice, so he couldn't figure out how to portray that Mallika is very hot. He sent an idea through a choreographer...that he wanted to fry an egg on my belly."

The audience seemed to be in shock. When asked if she agreed to do the scene, the actress said: "I didn't do it."

Recently, the actress who will be soon seen in a digital show titled Booo.. Sabki Phategi, a horror-comedy. recently said that in her initial days in the film industry, filmmakers were interested in exploring her "bold" image rather than acting skills and never found her a good fit as a "Bollywood heroine".

"When I came into the film industry, filmmakers did not know what to do with me, what kind of role I should be offered because I am a strong, opinionated actress with no inhibitions of 'kissing on screen'. I am always comfortable in my skin," she added.

She has appeared in Bollywood and international films like The Myth, Welcome, Maan Gaye Mughal-e-Azam, Ugly Aur Pagli and Hisss. "In my early days, girls were only shown, especially in love-stories, like a good girl, girlfriend of the hero or just being there for glamour. Everything is evolving, so should the narrative. It is great to see, in a film like 'Badhaai Ho', a veteran actress like Neenaji gets her due as a performer," she said.

However, she thinks that there is constant pressure on women all over the world to look good and maintain a body image. "Even I feel the pressure to but thankfully because of my lifestyle, it is not very hard for me to get affected by the negativity around body image. I am a vegan, so the food I eat is very healthy. I live a very organic life and practice yoga. That is one exercise form that works for my body, good blood circulation, breathing everything. Since I am very consistent with my practice, it is only easy for me to look good," she said with a smile.

