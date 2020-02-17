A user called Taapsee Pannu female Ayushmann Khurrana, this is how she responded

Actress Taapsee Pannu is thrilled about sharing the Best Actress (Critics) Filmfare Award 2020 with her Saand Ki Aankh co-star Bhumi Pednekar. But it's her witty reply to the "Bollywood ki female Ayushmann Khurrana" comment that's winning hearts.

After her victory on Saturday night, producer Tanuj Garg wrote: "Congrats to the powerhouse @taapsee, humaare #Bollywood ki female Ayushmann Khurrana. #SaandKiAankh #bestactress." (sic)

Taapsee replied to him saying: "What about calling me bollywood ki pehli Taapsee Pannu." (sic)

Take a look right here:

What about calling me bollywood ki pehli Taapsee Pannu ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ»‍âÂÂÂÂï¸ÂÂ — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) February 16, 2020

Garg continued the conversation and wrote: "Woh toh ho hi! Inimitable, singular, distinctive!"

Filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh joined in and called her: "authoritarian."

Calling it "Correct", she asked Ghosh: "That reminds me, did u start writing the script or no ?!! So sust yaar."

Have a look again:

Woh toh ho hi!

Inimitable, singular, distinctive! ðÂÂ¥° https://t.co/bVLscGACu8 — TANUJJ GARG (@tanuj_garg) February 16, 2020

authoritarian — sujoy ghosh (@sujoy_g) February 16, 2020

Correct.

That reminds me, did u start writing the script or no ?!! So sust yaar — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) February 16, 2020

Netizens are also lauding her win and "befitting reply" to the producer.

One wrote: "Slayyyyyyyeeedd! What a befitting reply! Smashed the misogyny out of a sexist producer. Internet gone crazy! Taapsee is a staaaaaaaa!"

Another wrote: "Bollywood ki pehli befitting reply wali actress."

A third tweet said: "Good one Tapsee! Pull down these patriarchy stupids."

Bhumi, on the other hand, tweeted: "My dearest @taapsee, From day 1 of reading to this moment, we have been arm in arm. Thank you for being the best Prakashi to my Chandro. To our undying sisterhood my bebe #BebeAndJiji forever."

My dearest @taapsee,

From day 1 of reading to this moment, we have been arm in arm. Thank you for being the best Prakashi to my Chandro. To our undying sisterhood my bebe #BebeAndJiji forever âÂÂ¨ pic.twitter.com/YXxkWP2YWT — bhumi pednekar (@bhumipednekar) February 16, 2020

To which, Taapsee replied: "Hand in hand coz the goal is too big n too far away."

Hand in hand coz the goal is too big n too far away... âÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂðÂÂ¤ÂÂ — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) February 16, 2020

Saand Ki Aankh is based on the lives of India's oldest sharpshooters Chandro Tomar and Prakashi Tomar.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates