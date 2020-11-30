A word with 2020

A year which cannot be neatly accommodated in one single word,” is how the Oxford English Dictionary (OED) defined 2020. And so, it subsequently released a report titled Words of an Unprecedented Year that showcases how we adopted a “new collective vocabulary” — from COVID-related terms like “social distancing”, to the personal and political with “Black Lives Matter” and “impeachment.” So, we presented three words from the report to city-based avid readers to test if they got it right.

The chosen words and their definition as detailed by OED are below:

Moonshot/noun: An extremely ambitious and innovative project.

Context: The name of a UK government programme —Operation Moonshot — for mass COVID testing.

Mail-in/adjective: Designating ballots, surveys, etc., in which results are collected by mail.

Context: The US elections.

BIPOC/abbreviation: Black, indigenous, and other people of colour.

Context: Ongoing efforts to increase the representation and influence of racial minorities within institutions and organisations.

Pravin Subramanian, customer service professional

Moonshot: If someone wants to achieve a high goal.

Mail-in: Sending in ballots by post.

BIPOC: Don’t know. Is it a corruption of the word bivouac?

My word of the year: WFH, because it made redundant corporate culture, and consumerism which bordered on narcissism.

Vidhya Thakkar, book blogger

Moonshot: A different way of thinking.

Mail-in: Related to voting and in context of 2020, the US elections.

BIPOC: Black and People of Colour.

My word of the year: Quarantine, because I hadn’t heard of it until 2020. It was significant for me because I had tested positive for COVID, too.

Michelle D’costa, managing editor, Bound

Moonshot: Nothing comes to mind.

Mail-in: Mailing your votes. An effective way to ensure that all votes were counted.

BIPOC: Black, indigenous and people of colour

My word of the year: Blursday, because I don’t know where time is going. Every day feels the same.

