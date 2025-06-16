After her mother’s passing in 1979, Jhaveri stepped into the family business with no professional training — just quiet determination and instinct. Over the years, she streamlined operations and refreshed the menu, all while preserving the comforting spirit that defined Swati Snacks. Her eye for detail was unmatched

A notice outside Swati Snacks in Tardeo, announcing the demise of Asha Jhaveri, owner of the popular eatery that also had a branch at Nariman Point. Pic/Ashish Raje

On Sunday, Mumbai said goodbye to Asha ‘Ashaben’ Jhaveri, the graceful force behind Swati Snacks, one of the city’s most iconic dining institutions. Jhaveri, 79, passed away early Sunday morning at Breach Candy Hospital after a prolonged illness and was cremated at Worli later that day.

After her mother’s passing in 1979, Jhaveri stepped into the family business with no professional training — just quiet determination and instinct. Over the years, she streamlined operations and refreshed the menu, all while preserving the comforting spirit that defined Swati Snacks. Her eye for detail was unmatched — she personally vetted ingredients, modernised the kitchen, and ensured that every plate stayed true to its roots. Under her care, a modest chaat stall grew into a Mumbai institution cherished across generations.

Rahul Limaye of Gypsy Corner, Shivaji Park, reflects, “I’m proud of her. Unlike me, who entered a male-dominated industry with relative ease, she carved her place the hard way and built a name that reached far beyond Mumbai. She inspired me to serve Maharashtrian specialities at Gypsy Corner. Like her name, Asha, she gave hope to countless young entrepreneurs, especially women, to dream and thrive. Back in the late 1970s, Swati was a modest spot known for sitaphal ice cream and a few chaat dishes. My wife and I often went there while dating. It was our place. It won’t feel the same anymore. She cared deeply for her team, and that speaks volumes about the person she was.”



Asha Jhaveri, owner of Swati Snacks. Pic/By Special Arrangement

Gautam Thakker of Shree Thaker Bhojanalay says, “We shared a quiet admiration for each other’s restaurants. I went for her snacks and sitaphal ice cream; she came for our Gujarati thali. Conversations with her were always a masterclass — calm, insightful, and laced with gentle wisdom on flavour and business. Despite all she had achieved, she remained deeply humble, warm, and welcoming. The last time I saw her at an awards event, she spoke to me with the same grace and modesty that defined her life.”

Dr Kurush F Dalal, archaeologist and culinary anthropologist, said, “Of all the things on her menu, I never expected her to serve dhansak, and yet, even vegetarians swore by it. She installed a sugarcane juice machine at the restaurant, not for trend, but because she understood what people craved and delivered it with care and hygiene. I usually went for the dahi batata sev puri, a favourite of my wife and me, and we still cross the Atal Setu to enjoy at the Nariman Point outlet. I met her only once, but it was enough to see that she was a visionary."

In 2021, Jhaveri penned a memoir titled Swati Snacks: A Culinary Journey of Hope and Joy, reflecting on her life, resilience, and love for food that brought people together. With her passing, Mumbai loses not just a restaurateur but a matriarch of memories, of Sunday outings, comfort meals, and timeless Gujarati flavours.