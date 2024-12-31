Let’s hear it for Dadar’s Shivaji Park, which will celebrate 100 years of existence in 2025

The landmark maidan notches up 100 years on the scoreboard. Pic/Satej Shinde

Listen to this article Shivaji Park turns 100: A symbol of sport, politics, and public space in Mumbai x 00:00

This is not about a player smashing a century at Dadar’s Shivaji Park (SP) maidan. In 2025 it is the park, the maidan as it is called, itself that will notch 100 on the scoreboard. The park, the shiniest jewel in Mumbai’s cultural column stretching from Siddhivinayak to Mahim, was established in 1925 by the Bombay Municipal Corporation, during British Rule. It was known as Mahim Park until 1927 when it was renamed as Shivaji Park.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) renamed the ground from Shivaji Park to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park on March 12, 2020. Given its physical location and strategic importance, this space has been politicised. Political parties want a slice of the Shivaji Park pie. Its high visibility makes it coveted for rallies, both political and public.

Ravi Agarwal, the founder of SoBo Cyclists, said, “The park is synonymous with cricket but other sports are played here too. For cyclists, SP is a get-together point. For many, it is the starting point. Other groups finish off their cycle ride at SP, like the final flourish on the signature. Yet others use it as a ‘let’s hang out in between the cycle ride’ spot. It must be retained as open space,” emphasised Agarwal.

Runner Anand S Kane of the 5G (Five Gardens) running group said, “We run at SP very often; this is an iconic location, What used to be an oxygen factory has transformed itself into a highly polluted area with unchecked concreting inside and around the park. Like in most developed countries, it is time to create a circular track ‘inside’ the ground which could be used for walk and run activities.” He added, “As our beloved SP turns 100, we are looking forward to more trees being planted. All permissions for public events have totally stopped.”