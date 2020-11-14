A young parishioner shares her experience of adapting to the 'new normal'

The series, called 'Living The New Normal', is about parishioners whose lives have changed drastically due to the pandemic. Representation pic

The Archdiocese of Bombay shares with people a young parishioner's experience of living the new normal, a much-needed change brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. She talks about how the "new virus" has caused her life to change drastically at home, school, and even recreationally.

Her story is the first part of a latest digital series called 'Living The New Normal', in which the Archdiocese of Bombay shares personal experiences with its parishioners who have been coping with the change over the past eight months.

'I miss church too'

The post that was uploaded on the Archdiocese of Bombay's various social media handles talks about Steffi Vaz from Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Malad West, who has not been able to go to her cousins during the lockdown. "I cannot visit my cousins like I did before COVID-19. If they have even a cough and cold, our parents get very worried about going to meet them. So, I talk to them on WhatsApp now. Also, I have not made any new friends for a long time. I miss going to Church! Watching Mass on the phone is not the same."

"I have to study more than usual as there are more notes to complete at home. But exams have become easier because of choice in questions."

'Parents constantly worried'

She also shares how her parents constantly worry about her contracting the virus, and how wearing a mask is "very uncomfortable" while playing in the society. "But I know it is for my own good. We have to stay home and stay safe till a vaccine comes. Many people have lost their lives during this pandemic, and they did not have a proper funeral which is very sad. Hoping the vaccine comes soon, and life is back to the old normal."



Father Nigel Barrett, spokesperson, Archdiocese of Bombay

Father Nigel Barrett, spokesperson for the Archdiocese of Bombay, told mid-day, "With the lockdown, a whole lot of things have changed. This series is about how common people are coming around and adjusting to that change. We have been asking our parishioners to share their experiences with us. We will share one post every week."

'Hope more come forward'

He added that the stories chosen so far revolve around how "people have tried to find creative expressions in their respective spaces and how they have been able to deal with situations that have otherwise been depressing, like keeping in touch with friends and family, coping with their studies, balancing work from home and other household chores. We hope that seeing our series will encourage more people to share with us their experiences."

