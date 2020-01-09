Aaditya Thackeray's adorable picture shows him following father Uddhav's footsteps

Yuva Sena chief and Minister for Environment, Tourism & Protocol, Aaditya Thackeray, on Thursday took to Instagram to share an adorable picture that won him many hearts. In the adorable picture, the Worli MLA can be seen walking behind his father and Maharashtra Chief Minister Aaditya Thackeray as the two enter the Vidhan Bhavan building.



A screengrab of Aaditya Thackeray's Instagram story

Aaditya Thackeray shared the adorable picture as his Instagram story and captioned it: Today at the Vidhan Bhavan. In the picture, Aaditya Thackeray looked dashing as he sported black trousers which he paired with a white shirt. The 29-year-old MLA was seen carrying a laptop bag as he followed the footsteps of his father and Sena president Uddhav Thackeray.

Today I took charge as Minister for Environment, Tourism & Protocol. I took detailed presentations on the ministries, and met with the officers who, as my colleagues, will team up for a better Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/BtkOyUgX1F — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) January 6, 2020

While looked suave in black and white, his father Uddhav Thackeray donned kurta and pajama in hues of white as he entered the Vidhan Bhavan building. On January 4, Aaditya Thackeray took oath as the Minister of environment, tourism, and protocol.

Aaditya, who is a first-time Shiv Sena MLA is also the son of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. While speaking to news agency ANI, Aaditya said, "I have been given the portfolios of Tourism and Environment. We can strengthen the economy of Maharashtra with tourism."

The recently concluded 2019 Assembly Elections in Maharastra saw the debut of Aaditya Thackeray, who became the first of his family in three generations to contest and win an election. Aaditya, who contested from the prestigious Worli constituency won the elections by a staggering margin of over 65,000 votes. He also became one of the youngest politicians to enter the Vidhan Sabha as an MLA.

