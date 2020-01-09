Aaditya Thackeray's adorable picture shows him following father Uddhav's footsteps
Aaditya Thackeray was seen carrying a laptop bag as he followed the footsteps of his father and Sena president Uddhav Thackeray
Yuva Sena chief and Minister for Environment, Tourism & Protocol, Aaditya Thackeray, on Thursday took to Instagram to share an adorable picture that won him many hearts. In the adorable picture, the Worli MLA can be seen walking behind his father and Maharashtra Chief Minister Aaditya Thackeray as the two enter the Vidhan Bhavan building.
A screengrab of Aaditya Thackeray's Instagram story
Aaditya Thackeray shared the adorable picture as his Instagram story and captioned it: Today at the Vidhan Bhavan. In the picture, Aaditya Thackeray looked dashing as he sported black trousers which he paired with a white shirt. The 29-year-old MLA was seen carrying a laptop bag as he followed the footsteps of his father and Sena president Uddhav Thackeray.
Today I took charge as Minister for Environment, Tourism & Protocol. I took detailed presentations on the ministries, and met with the officers who, as my colleagues, will team up for a better Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/BtkOyUgX1F— Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) January 6, 2020
While looked suave in black and white, his father Uddhav Thackeray donned kurta and pajama in hues of white as he entered the Vidhan Bhavan building. On January 4, Aaditya Thackeray took oath as the Minister of environment, tourism, and protocol.
Aaditya, who is a first-time Shiv Sena MLA is also the son of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. While speaking to news agency ANI, Aaditya said, "I have been given the portfolios of Tourism and Environment. We can strengthen the economy of Maharashtra with tourism."
The recently concluded 2019 Assembly Elections in Maharastra saw the debut of Aaditya Thackeray, who became the first of his family in three generations to contest and win an election. Aaditya, who contested from the prestigious Worli constituency won the elections by a staggering margin of over 65,000 votes. He also became one of the youngest politicians to enter the Vidhan Sabha as an MLA.
Isha Ambani's twin Akash marries the love of his life, Shloka!
Mukesh and Nita Ambani's son Akash Ambani tied the knot with Shloka Mehta, the youngest daughter of diamantaire Russell Mehta on March 09, 2019, in the presence of their family and friends. The couple made headlines when the two exchanged rings in June 2018 at a star-studded party at Antilia in Mumbai. Akash and Shloka, who have been longtime friends and even studied together at the Dhirubhai Ambani International School are one of the most loved couples from Mumbai
Raj Thackeray's son Amit ties the knot in big fat Indian wedding
In January 2019, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray tied the knot with his fiancee Mitali Borude, a fashion designer, on January 27, at St. Regis Hotel in Lower Parel. The couple were seeing each other for a few years before they made their relationship official. Interestingly, Amit and Mitalu had exchanged rings in December 2017 on Raj and Sharmila Thackeray's wedding anniversary. The big fat Indian wedding was attended by the who's who of business, sports, and the film industry
The rise and rise of Uddhav Thackeray
On November 28, 2019, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray created history when he took oath as 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra in a grand ceremony held at Shivaji Park in Dadar. Uddhav became the first member of the Thackeray family to be sworn in as Chief Minister of Maharashtra and lead the state. From leading Sena to win in BMC elections to becoming a popular face of Maharashtra in Indian politics, Uddhav's rise is truly incredible.
'The formation of Maha Vikas Aghadi'
The long-standing political drama of forming a government in Maharashtra came to an end when Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray was elected as the leader of the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance and as the face of the CM of Maharashtra. After long-time allies BJP and Shiv Sena parted ways, the Sena-Congress and NCP formed an alliance that led to the making of Uddhva Thackeray as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra. The entire credit for the formation of the government goes to none other than NCP chief Sharad Pawar, who rejected Narendra Modi's offer to work together in the state.
Sena holds on to the Mayor's bastion
It was another fruitful year for the Sena as it managed to hold on to the prestigious Mumbai Mayor's post during the Mayoral Elections, which was held at BMC headquarters in South Mumbai. Sena's Kishori Pednekar and Suhas Wadkar were elected as the Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Mumbai
From cub to being the 'Tiger' of Worli
The 2019 Assembly Elections in Maharastra saw the debut of Aaditya Thackeray, who became the first of his family in three generations to contest and win an election. Aaditya, who contested from the prestigious Worli seat won the elections by a staggering margin of over 65,000 votes. He also became one of the youngest politicians to enter the Vidhan Sabha as an MLA.
'Chopped body parts wash ashore city's coastline'
On December 2, Mumbaikars woke up to one of the most horrific murder cases that sent shivers down their spine. Mumbai police found a suitcase filled with chopped body parts washed shore Mahim beach. The mysterious body with chopped parts in a suitcase was traced to be that of Bennett Rebello, a Vakola-based musician. Detailed investigations revealed that Rebello was killed by his adopted daughter Aaradhya Patil, who along with her 19-year-old boyfriend killed the Vakola resident and chopped his body into several parts before disposing them at several places.
Constant ragging and casteist abuses lead Dr. Payal Tadvi to end her life
In May 2019, the alleged suicide of Dr. Payal Tadvi, a postgraduate student of gynecology took the city by storm. After being allegedly tortured by three of her seniors, Payal committed suicide. Hours before her death, she told her mother that she was unable to bear the torment from her seniors. Dr. Payal Tadvi was found hanging by a dupatta from a ceiling fan in the room. She was taken to the emergency ward, where doctors declared her dead. The body was then taken to JJ Hospital. Later, Mumbai Police arrested three doctors in connection with her death and registered case against them.
Man kills friend, chops his body parts and flushes them down the toilet
In January 2019, residents in Virar woke up to find hundreds of micro-pieces of human flesh being recovered from blocked drainage of a housing society. The incident came to light when residents of Bachraj Paradise of Evershine Avenue complained of a choked drainage system and saw three pieces of human fingers floating in the drain when it was opened for repair. Within 24 hours the Arnala coastal police cracked the case and arrested Pintoo Sharma, the prime accused who pleaded guilty after sustained grilling by the police. Pintoo confessed that he banged the head of his 58-year-old friend Ganesh after the latter delayed to repay him over Rs. 1 lakh in cash. He also said that he bought a hexa blade and chopped his friend's body into multiple pieces before flushing them down the toilet
A portion of a CSMT foot-over-bridge collapses
In what was one of the biggest tragedies of 2019, an overhead pedestrian bridge, called Kasab Bridge, collapsed around 7.35 pm on March 14, 2019. According to the BMC Disaster Control, the bridge was reportedly overloaded with commuters who were hurrying to reach their homes. The shocking incident killed at least six persons and injured another 31. Later, civic officials claimed that the bridge was found to be sturdy after a structural audit was conducted and only needed a few minor repairs
Sena MP's car runs over spotted deer at Borivli national park
In a shocking incident that took place in December 2019, an SUV belonging to Shiv Sena MP Rajendra Gavit knocked down and killed a spotted deer at Sanjay Gandhi National Parkdeer was crossing the road adjacent to Trimurti station inside SGNP. Later, the vehicle was seized and a forest offence was registered for rash driving.
Mukesh Ambani breaks into the top 10 richest list globally
On February 27, 2019, when the Hurun Global Rich List 2019 came out, Business tycoon and Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani created history as he broke into the top 10 richest list globally with a net worth of USD 54 billion. It was the first time ever in history that Mukesh Ambani broke into the top 10 list. Interestingly, he wasn't the only Indian but also the only Asian in the top 10 list. Mukesh Ambani also topped the list of Top 10 Richest Indians in the world!
82,000 voters in the city opt for NOTA during Lok Sabha elections
Setting a new trend in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, more than 82,000 voters in the city opted for the 'None of the Above' (NOTA) option, as per data of the Election Commission of India (ECI). While in Maharashtra, Palghar constituency saw the highest NOTA voting percentage, Mumbai northwest topped the list in the city. Compared to the 2014 figure of 4.6 lakh NOTA votes in the state, this year 4.8 lakh voters chose not to vote in favour of any party.
Mumbai University ranks among Top 100 Institutions in India
In February 2019, Mumbai University created history after it was ranked 81 in the top 100 universities across the globe. According to the 2019 India rankings released by National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), Mumbai University stood at 81 beating St. Xavier's that stood at 96.
Mumbai tops the list of Indian cities to have the cleanest tap water
Adding another feather to its cap, Mumbai stood first in the list of Indian cities to have the cleanest tap water, according to a study by the Bureau of Indian Standards. 10 samples that were collected from different parts of Mumbai cleared the BIS test and passed all the 19 parameters. Mumbai beat cities such as Hyderabad and Bhubhaneshwar which stood second and third respectively with one of their samples failing on one parameter. Representational Picture.
Mid-day Journalist wins RedInk 'Star Mumbai Reporter' Award
Environmental journalist Ranjeet Jadhav won the coveted RedInk award for his detailed reports on Aarey Milk Colony and for breaking several stories about Tigress T 1 which was also known as Tigress Avni from Yavatmal, who was shot dead by Asghar Ali son of controversial shooter Nawab Shafat Ali Khan. Ranjeet received the 'Mumbai Star Reporter award' by RedInk awards, which was organised by Mumbai Press Club at Jamshed Bhabha Theatre, NCPA.
2019 was an eventful year for Mumbai and its people. From the CSMT bridge collapse to Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta and Amit Thackeray-Mitali Borude's big fat wedding; from Dr Payal Tadvi's suicide case to the rise of Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aaditya in Maharashtra politics to the year ending on the spine chilling murder of Bennet Rebello, Mumbai has seen it all. As we draw the curtains on 2019, we bring you a curated list of events and people who made headlines in Mumbai
(All Pictures/mid-day photographers, Yogen Shah, Instagram Office of Uddhav Thackeray)
