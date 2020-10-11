Aahana Kumra: My spot boy came home and requested me to 'pick up work'

One of the web world's favourite children, Aahana Kumra is taking a break from intense dramas to try her hand at comedy. She resumed shooting for Rohan Sippy's upcoming series, Sandwich, after six months of the state-imposed lockdown.

On call since a month-and-a-half, Kumra claims she didn't fear getting back to work. "As actors, [being in front of the camera] is what we look forward to every day, that's why I wasn't scared. We are wrapping up the shoot in a week," says the actor of the SonyLIV series, which sees her in a comic role. "It has been an amazing experience as this is the first time I am attempting comedy on screen, especially with this mad cast [Kunaal Roy Kapur and Atul Kulkarni]. Although, I love doing humour, it is not an easy genre," adds the Lipstick Under My Burkha actor, who has done comedy on stage.

That she could enable her team to make an income by resuming filming was impetus to do this offering. "I am finally able to give my team work; they have been [unemployed] for months. My spot boy came home and requested me to 'pick up work' so he could pay his bills. I picked up the show for my staff. Luckily, the perfect project came to me at the right time."

