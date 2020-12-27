Aahana Kumra on her first-ever comedy: It was a liberating experience to step into this zone

Been there, done that. But, that's not true when it comes to comedy for Aahana Kumra of Lipstick Under My Burkha fame. After playing intriguing, strong and opinionated roles, the actor tries her hand at humour with Sandwiched Forever, that released on Christmas.

Directed by Rohan Sippy, the 15-episode sitcom revolves around a young couple living on the same floor as their in-laws and are constantly sandwiched between their disapproving judgements. "The only two people who have not done comedy before on the sets were Atul Kulkarni and myself. We got emotional on the last day saying, 'nobody offers us comedy'. I am a funny person and have done comedy on stage, but this was my first on-screen. It was a liberating experience to step into this zone," says Kumra, who is sharing screen space with Kunaal Roy Kapur and Lubna Salim, besides Kulkarni in the SonyLIV series.

Having experimented with comedy on stage, Kumra was only relieved that the series was shot like one. "While we filmed for 17 days, we rehearsed for 25, like we would do in a play. We would read an episode, rehearse for it the next day and the day after, we would shoot," says the actor.

