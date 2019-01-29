Aahana Kumra says not many films get offered to women who are not from the star background

bollywood

Aahana Kumra of Lipstick Under My Burkha fame believes it's difficult for female actors not from the film background to get meaty roles

Aahana Kumra

You may know Aahana Kumra from the film Lipstick Under My Burkha in which she played Leela. She also portrayed the role of Congress President Rahul Gandhi's sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the recent The Accidental Prime Minister. Talking about the work she's done so far, Kumra says she's happy about it and believes there aren't many meaty roles being offered to female actors who aren't from the film background.

When asked if she consciously chooses roles that are content-driven, she told IANS, "No. I have not consciously chosen that. These are the films that are coming to me so, I think they have chosen me. It's like my fate that these films are coming to me. I am taking the parts that are coming to me happily because there aren't too many films that get offered especially to women who are not from the star background."

Kumra thinks that the kind of roles that women are offered in Hindi films are different and not usually performance-oriented. She said she's glad that performance-oriented roles are coming her way because one job will lead to another.

Besides the films mentioned above, Kumra was also seen in the popular web series Inside Edge and Official Chukyagiri.

