Aahana Kumra: What is the fault of the star-kids if they are born into their family?

Ever since the tragic demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, there have been multiple debates around the topic of nepotism on social media and constant attacks have been made on star kids and filmmakers who have worked with them.

There's barely any actor who hasn't spoken about the issue on social media or in interviews. And the latest one is actor Aahana Kumra, who's gearing up for Vidyut Jammwal's Khuda Haafiz. Talking of the insider vs outsider debate in an interview with Bollywood Life, the actress said, "I feel bad for star kids because they really have no say in this. What is their fault if they are born into their family? It's a family business."

She added, "But yes, I will say something which I have been speaking about quite clearly. I have been to Los Angeles, and have been to a lot of casting directors there. I also met a lot of production houses there. I got meetings with everyone because I had done a Lipstick Under My Burkha. I was there for a festival and they are very respectful for you and your talent."

She also stated how there are equal opportunities for people who are talented and work hard. She said, "So I think there is equal opportunity for all if you really want to work hard or want to make it big. Somewhere that is something which is missing in our industry. We don't get equal opportunities. If there is a film that is being cast, I think there should be auditions for it and everyone must have a resume and showreel. People should see an actor's work and then cast."

Coming to Rajput, success happened pretty early in the form of Pavitra Rishta, a very famous and popular television show. After Pavitra Rishta and its subsequent success, it was Bollywood calling for Rajput and he made a gripping debut with 2013's Kai Po Che. A resonating, relevant film that explored the themes of friendship, religion, and hope, Rajput delivered a confident, charismatic performance and it was immediately announced that a new star had arrived on the block.

There was no looking back for the actor then. He went on to do films like Shuddh Desi Romance, PK, Kedarnath, Sonchiriya, and Chhichhore. His most memorable performance came in 2016 when he took the challenge to emulate the physical and emotional nuances of Mahendra Singh Dhoni in his biopic, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. Lauded by fans and critics alike for his effective and energetic performance, Rajput nailed such a complex character with ease and aplomb!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news