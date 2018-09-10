Aaina is India's first music video to celebrate innocence, womanhood, love and travel

music

Still from the song

Sarthi Gupta release a video AAINA is India's first music video to be produced in accordance to celebrate innocence, womanhood, love, and travel, all together. Written And Directed by: Sarthi Gupta. Collaborating with National and Filmfare Award Winner Shashaa Tirupati and bringing our Bollywood Industry's best minds under one roof to bring about a change.

Sarthi Gupta, an emerging leader for saving environment, who recently ran our nation's biggest forest cleanup project with his 25000 volunteers and with the help of Forest Department, recovered over 8,000,000 kgs (8000 tons) of trash from Mangroves forest across Mumbai. Recently awarded by Government of Maharashtra for his work for environment and also to receive Limca Book of Records in the year end for his initiatives. He is a film maker from heart and an environmentalist by need. He has been a publisher at Press Information Bureau, Government of India and has made several films with State and Central Government.

This time he has come with a concept Music Video, which proves thats he is a true environmentalist and a nature lover, who can go to any extent to grab the attention of the people to become environment conscious. The music, the concept and the locations in this music video, indirectly speaks of the natural world we all can live in if we can truly restore our nature. This can be one of the most beautiful videos of all time. It has received some international attention too.

National and Filmfare award winner, Shashaa Tirupati has taken the lead as a female vocalist in this project along with Male vocalist, Ahmed Shaad Safwi. Heart warming lyrics and composition has been done by Bangalore based famous Musician, Adil Nadaf. Produced, Written and Directed by Sarthi Gupta.

Shaasha is a playback singer and she has also won an award National and Filmfare Award Winner. She is also the voice behind Bollywood hits such as: " The humma Song from – OK Jaanu. Phir Bhi Tumko Chahunga – with Arijit Singh and Barish fro Half Girlfriend, O Sona Tere liye (With A. R . Rahman) and Chal Kahin Door – both from MOM, She lent her voice in Jab Harry Met Sejal.

Sarthi Gupta Said, "We might assume that Swacchta (Cleanliness) is just meant for keeping the environment clean but in this video you will get to know how this cleanliness is linked to our nation's development and economy. Modi's model of of development is highly linked to cleanliness of our national resources which includes our water in rivers, sea etc., air, biodiversity through which our food is dependent. Our economy stands on these pillars of natural resources."

"Our action towards creating filth will put our entire nation on stake." He further added

