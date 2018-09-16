Aalok Shaw crowned as the ultimate winner of Dance Deewane

television

The first season of COLORS' Dance Deewane opened up new horizons for dance enthusiasts across three generations bringing them together on one grand platform. After three months of hard work and sweat, Kolkata boy Alok Shaw from the first generation was declared as the Ultimate Dance Deewane. Competing

with his fellow generation finalists, Kishen Bilagali (second generation) and Dinanth Singh (third generation) respectively.

Aalok wowed the judges and viewers alike. His never-say-die attitude and inimitable performances helped him garner support from fans and well-wishers as he bagged the coveted title along with prize money of Rs.15 lakh and an OPPO F9 Pro Camera phone. The Grand Finale not only witnessed some breath-taking acts from the finalists but was graced by special guests Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma for Sui Dhaaga who joined judges Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Shashank Khaitan and Tusshar Kalia to celebrate the incredible journey undertaken by the show and its contestants.

Upon being declared the winner, an ecstatic Aalok said, "I am overwhelmed! What an incredible experience it has been and now that I have won, I cannot contain my emotions. The past few weeks have been extremely tough with multiple highs and lows which makes this victory just that much sweeter. Dance Deewane is like a family to me now who has nurtured my talent further and made my and my family's dream come true. I would like to thank our judges and viewers for having faith in my abilities and guiding me throughout the season."

Speaking about the Grand Finale of Dance Deewane, Manisha Sharma, Chief Content Officer– Hindi Mass Entertainmentsaid, "The first season of Dance Deewane has been a very good with different generations coming together on a common platform with a great panel of judges and we are already looking forward to the next season. The end of a successful season has paved ways for Bigg Boss, the non-fiction excitement never ends on COLORS. Heartiest congratulations to Aalok Shaw!

The grand finale night was adored by stupendous performance of the judges and contestants. The diva Madhuri Dixit looked impeccable in a pink lehenga as she grooved to the medley of her songs with the pack of three generations. Judges Shashank and Tushar along with host Arjun also gave some electrifying performances. Sui Dhaaga cast Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma weaved their way into the hearts of the audience and made a smashing entry on their new song 'Khatar Patar'. Not only this, Varun also got into his character and stitched a sweater for contestant Prabdeep Singh with wonderboy written on it. Judge Shashank Khaitan turned the night into a momentous one for Prabdeep as he gifted him an earring aid. Aalok was in for a surprise as the entire Dance Deewane team gave him a house as a parting gift. Contestant Dinanth, a fruit seller by profession, won millions of hearts as he shared a romantic moment for the first time with his wife and recited a poem for her. Be it tough judging by Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Shashank Khaitan and Tushar Kalia or fun-filled banter between host Arjun Bijlani and the contestants, the first season of Dance Deewane has been a complete entertainment bonanza.

