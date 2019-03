crime

The Aamby Valley cops allegedly harassed a family staying at a resort in the hill station and even tried to extort money from the couple

Representational Image

The alleged moral policing at Aamby Valley has cost two policemen dearly. They have now been suspended and an internal inquiry is on. The two head constables have been identified as Sunil Tulshiram Magar and Sunil Baburao Kadam.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Sandeep Jadhav, said, "Three days ago, a family, including women members, were staying at a resort. The constables tried to extort money and harass the couple. Based on their complaint, the duo has been suspended."

